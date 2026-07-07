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The Reinvention Method
A Year of Reinvention
Retirement
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Six of Us Reinvented Our Lives. Here's What We Wish We'd Known Before We Started.
Different ages, different paths, one honest answer.
Jul 7
•
Stephen D. Carver
,
Blue
,
Kaila Krayewski
,
Desiree Brown-Quilty
,
Career, Reconsidered
, and
Drew English
12
11
4
A Year of Reinvention - Week 27/52
Designing Your Reinvention Rituals - How small, meaningful acts become identity
Jul 3
•
Stephen D. Carver
7
5
3
June 2026
I Spent 26 Weeks Writing About Reinvention. Five Things I Had Wrong.
The lessons I didn't expect to learn myself.
Jun 30
•
Stephen D. Carver
3
1
A Year of Reinvention - Week 26/52
Curiosity as Your Compass - Following the quiet pull before you know where it leads
Jun 26
•
Stephen D. Carver
5
3
When You Don't Know Your Numbers, Fear Makes Your Decisions for You
The 4 Pillars of Financial Clarity. The exercise that replaces panic with a plan
Jun 23
•
Stephen D. Carver
1
A Year of Reinvention - Week 25/52
What You Already Know - The knowledge you've built without realizing it
Jun 19
•
Stephen D. Carver
8
7
4
I Thought I Was Giving Advice. A Friend Told Me I Had a Method.
Now I'm publishing what took me years to figure out.
Jun 16
•
Stephen D. Carver
10
2
3
A Year of Reinvention - Week 24/52
Staying in Motion When It's Unclear - How to keep going when the path hasn't revealed itself
Jun 12
•
Stephen D. Carver
1
The Four Anchors: A Simple System for Thriving After Retirement
Retirement quietly takes away the four things work gave you for free. Here's how to put each one back — on purpose.
Jun 9
•
Stephen D. Carver
647
112
81
A Year of Reinvention - Week 23/52
The First Small Step - How tiny actions create massive change
Jun 5
•
Stephen D. Carver
3
4
2
The First 6 Months of Retirement Break Most People (Money Has Nothing to Do With It)
It's not the money that gets you. It's what disappears the morning you stop working.
Jun 3
•
Stephen D. Carver
22
8
2
May 2026
A Year of Reinvention - Week 22/52
The Fear of Beginning Again - Why the second time is harder than the first
May 29
•
Stephen D. Carver
2
2
1
© 2026 Stephen D. Carver
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