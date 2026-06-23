This post is part of The Reinvention Method. A practical system for building something new without quitting everything. Based on what actually worked, for me and others. Discover the full Method here

Last year I saved someone from financial disaster.

Not with a loan. Not with a business idea. With a simple exercise that took 30 minutes.

Here’s what happened.

A former colleague, someone I’d worked with for years and respected, told me she was finally done. She wanted to quit her job and start a consulting business. Great idea. Real skills. Clear vision. She was ready to hand in her resignation that week.

I’d seen this situation before. Motivated people, ready to jump, absolutely sure they were prepared. And I’d seen how it ended when they weren’t.

So I asked her to do one exercise first. Just one.

WHY MOST REINVENTIONS FAIL

Most people fail not because they lack ideas, skills, or motivation. They fail because their financial foundation is fragile.

They launch a side project while living paycheck to paycheck. They invest time and energy into something new while one unexpected expense could wipe them out.

Then life happens. Car breaks down. Company restructures. Medical bill appears. Or the project itself costs more than expected (budgeting for your project specifically is a different exercise, one we’ll cover in a future post).

And the reinvention project isn’t a priority anymore. It’s a luxury they can’t afford.

The dream dies, not because it was a bad dream, but because the foundation couldn’t hold it.

I’ve seen this pattern dozens of times. Smart people. Good ideas. Terrible timing, not because of the market, but because of their own financial fragility.

When you don’t know your numbers, fear makes your decisions for you.

Anxiety builds businesses that break. Clarity builds businesses that last.

WHAT HAPPENED TO MY FORMER COLLEAGUE

What she found made her cancel the resignation. Six months later, she filed it again, this time for real. The business took time to become profitable, but she never panicked. Not once.

Same person. Same idea. Completely different outcome.

One thing before we start, because it’s the part people get wrong. This isn’t a budgeting exercise. It won’t tell you to skip the coffee. It answers the one question fear won't let you ask clearly. The one you're really asking yourself:

Is the thing stopping me actually real, or is it just the panic of not knowing my own numbers?

That question is what this exercise settles.

Let me show you what it looked like for her, then we'll run yours.