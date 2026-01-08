A YEAR OF REINVENTION

A year-long journey through personal transformation — one Friday at a time.

52 weeks. 4 seasons.

1 complete path from ending to beginning to becoming to integration.

Started January 2026 and currently in progress.

Join anytime: new subscribers get access to all past weeks immediately and can catch up at their own pace.

All free. No paywall. Just honest guidance.

What This Journey Does

During:

Guides you week by week through the messy middle of reinvention

From recognizing what's ending to building what comes next

By The End:

You'll understand how reinvention actually works

You'll have a framework for navigating it, every time

You'll have the courage to act on what you know needs to change

You'll be able to build a life that fits you, not one you've outgrown

What to Expect

Each Friday, you’ll receive:

A reflection exploring that week’s theme

A practical exercise to apply the concepts

Support for the messy, uncertain work of transformation

No quick fixes. No toxic positivity. Just honest guidance for the journey.

Optional Support

Everything is free, but if you want to support this work, paid subscriptions are available — entirely optional, same content either way.

Your support helps me keep creating free resources like this. It genuinely matters.

Want to go deeper?

Companion workbooks are available for each season on Gumroad — with expanded exercises, frameworks, and guided reflection space to help you work through each phase more intentionally.

They’re optional. You can complete the entire journey without them.

Purchase on Gumroad

Start Here: The Reinvention Manifesto

Before you begin, read the 10 core principles that guide this journey.

These aren’t rules: they’re reminders for when the path feels uncertain.

Read the Manifesto

Season 1: The Ending (Weeks 1-13)

Letting Go of What Was

📘 Season 1 Deep Dive Workbook (Available now on Gumroad)

60+ pages including:

Week-by-week exercises for processing endings

Frameworks for navigating grief and loss

Guided reflection prompts

Space to document your journey through transition Purchase on Gumroad

Season 2: The Beginning (Weeks 14-26)

Remembering who you are

📘 Season 2 Deep Dive Workbook (Available now on Gumroad)

60+ pages including:

Week-by-week exercises for reconnecting with who you are

Frameworks for separating identity from labels and values from noise

Guided reflection prompts

Space to document your return to yourself Purchase on Gumroad

📘 A Year of Reinvention — The First Half: Seasons 1 & 2

The Season 1 + 2 Bundle is available on Gumroad — both workbooks together at a reduced price.

I'll save some money with the bundle

Season 3: The Unfolding (Weeks 27-39)

Living Your Truth

Week 27: Designing Your Reinvention Rituals

Week 28: [Publishing July 10]

Week 29: [Publishing July 17]

Week 30: [Publishing July 24]

Week 31: [Publishing July 31]

Week 32: [Publishing August 7]

Week 33: [Publishing August 14]

Week 34: [Publishing August 21]

Week 35: [Publishing August 28]

Week 36: [Publishing September 4]

Week 37: [Publishing September 11]

Week 38: [Publishing September 18]

Week 39: [Publishing September 25]

📘 Season 3 Deep Dive Workbook (Available now on Gumroad)

60+ pages including:

Week-by-week exercises for living your truth externally

Frameworks for designing rituals, auditing energy, and building self-trust

Guided reflection prompts

Space to document your unfolding Purchase on Gumroad

Season 4: The Integration (Weeks 40-52)

Living the new story

Week 40: [Publishing October 2]

Week 41: [Publishing October 9]

Week 42: [Publishing October 16]

Week 43: [Publishing October 23]

Week 44: [Publishing October 30]

Week 45: [Publishing November 6]

Week 46: [Publishing November 13]

Week 47: [Publishing November 20]

Week 48: [Publishing November 27]

Week 49: [Publishing December 4]

Week 50: [Publishing December 11]

Week 51: [Publishing December 18]

Week 52: [Publishing December 25]

📘 Season 4 Deep Dive Workbook — Soon Available on Gumroad

60+ pages of expanded exercises, guided reflections, and practical frameworks to support your journey through integration.

Ready to Begin?

Subscribe to The Reinvention Journal to receive each week’s reflection directly in your inbox.

🤝 Pass It Forward

Know someone navigating a transition right now?

Share this with them. It might be exactly what they need.

Sometimes the best support we can offer is pointing someone toward the right words at the right time.

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