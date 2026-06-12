Season 2: The Beginning — Remembering Who You Are

What is A Year of Reinvention?

For years I said I wanted to write a book.

Not occasionally.

Consistently.

It was one of those things I said enough times that the people around me started to expect it, and I started to feel vaguely embarrassed that it hadn’t happened yet.

Then one day I started.

The first few weeks were good.

The energy of beginning carried me.

I had something to say and I was finally saying it.

Then I stopped.

Not because I’d run out of ideas.

Because I’d run into everything else: the title, the structure, the promotion, the cover, the platform, whether anyone would read it, whether it was good enough, whether the whole thing even made sense.

I was trying to solve the book before I’d written it.

And in trying to solve it, I’d stopped moving.

The way out wasn’t a better plan.

It was a simpler question: what did I actually want to say?

I went back to that.

Just that.

And the book got written.

The gap between starting and arriving

Starting feels good.

There’s energy in the decision, momentum in the first steps, excitement in the idea of becoming someone who does the thing.

Then reality arrives.

And reality looks nothing like the romantic version.

Writing a book sounds like: having something important to say and saying it.

What it actually looks like is: staring at a paragraph for an hour, rewriting the same sentence six times, wondering if the whole structure is wrong, and realizing that the part you thought would be easy is the hardest part of all.

The skills you’ll eventually have, the ones that will make it feel natural, you don’t have yet.

So everything takes longer than it should.

Everything feels clumsier than you imagined.

The thing that seemed beautiful in your head is harder to make beautiful on the page.

This is the gap.

Not between starting and failing.

Between starting and getting good enough that it starts to feel like you thought it would.

Most people quit here.

Not because they chose the wrong thing.

Because they confused the difficulty of the beginning with evidence that they were wrong.

They weren’t wrong.

They were just early.

Why stopping feels logical

When clarity disappears, stopping feels like the responsible thing to do.

You tell yourself: I’ll restart when I have a better plan.

When I know where this is going.

When the timing is right.

When I feel more ready.

I did exactly this.

I stopped writing and started researching.

How many other books were there on the same topic?

Would mine be different enough?

Would it find an audience?

Was the market too crowded?

Market research makes sense.

At the right moment, it’s useful.

But I wasn’t doing market research: I was using it as a reason not to write.

There’s a difference between understanding your landscape and hiding inside the analysis of it.

None of those questions had answers yet.

And in looking for them before the book existed, I’d found a perfect reason to never finish it.

But clarity doesn’t arrive before movement.

It arrives because of movement.

Every step you take in the unclear middle gives you information you couldn’t have gotten by standing still.

What works.

What doesn’t.

What direction feels more right than the others.

What you actually care about when you strip away everything else.

I could only figure out my book by writing it, by staying in motion long enough to discover what I was actually trying to say.

The clarity was inside the work.

Not before it.

What staying in motion actually looks like

It doesn’t have to be fast.

It doesn’t have to be confident.

It doesn’t have to feel productive.

It just has to be something.

One page.

One conversation.

One small decision made in the direction of the thing.

One question answered instead of avoided.

When everything feels unclear, the temptation is to wait for a sign that you’re on the right track.

But the sign only appears to people who are moving.

One thing worth knowing about writing a book specifically: in the early stages, you’ll get feedback from friends and family.

It will be warm and encouraging.

And almost entirely useless, not because they don’t care, but because they do.

Their feedback is filtered through their love for you, not their honest read of the work.

The real feedback only comes after you publish.

And you can only publish if you finish.

And you can only finish if you keep moving.

Stay in motion.

Even slowly.

Even imperfectly.

Even without knowing where it leads.

The direction clarifies itself in the walking.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Identify one thing you’ve started but stalled on, something where the initial momentum has faded and the path feels unclear.

Write down:

What was I originally trying to do — before I got overwhelmed by everything around it?

What’s the simplest possible version of the next step?

What would I do if I stopped trying to solve the whole thing and just did the next small piece?

Do that one small piece this week.

Not the whole thing. Not the plan. Just the next piece.

Motion creates clarity. Stillness doesn’t.

You don't find the direction by standing still. You find it by moving — even when you can't see where you're going.

A small aside

The book I’ve been talking about is this one:

Artificial Intelligence Explained: 50 Essential Answers by AI, Clarified for Humans.

If you use AI every day but still aren’t entirely sure how it works, what it actually is, or where it’s going, this book is for you.

It answers the questions most people are too embarrassed to ask, in plain language, without the hype.

You can find it here!

Next week: What You Already Know.

You’ve been moving through uncertainty. Next week we look at something that’s been building quietly all along, the self-knowledge you’ve accumulated without realizing it, and how to trust it going forward.

See you Friday.

📖Go Deeper: Season 2 Workbook

Several readers who used the Season 1 workbook said it was what made the work actually stick: the difference between reflecting and doing.

The Season 2 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Beginning.

It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.

Season 2: The Beginning — Remembering Who You Are.

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

Get the Season 2 Workbook

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

This is Week 24 of a 52-week journey through personal transformation.

Every Friday, you’ll receive a reflection, a practice, and the reminder that you’re not walking this path alone.

Free. No paywall. Just one year of honest guidance.

🤝 Pass It Forward

Know someone navigating a transition right now?

Share this with them. It might be exactly what they need.

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💬 A Question for You

What’s one area of your life where you’re moving forward even though the path isn’t clear yet?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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