Season 2: The Beginning — Remembering Who You Are

What is A Year of Reinvention?

The Reinvention Journal just passed 500 subscribers. This week, we crossed a very important threshold. More than 500 of you are here now. Thank you for that. It is humbling, and I want to thank each and every one of you for the trust. I will keep working to provide you the best possible content. To celebrate this milestone, I’ve put together something for you. You’ll find it at the end of the post. But beware: it's a special offer, limited in time.

A few weeks ago a colleague came to me with a proposal he was preparing for a client.

He wanted a second opinion.

The structure was fine, the numbers were right, but something wasn’t landing.

He couldn’t figure out what.

I looked at it for a few minutes and told him what I thought was missing: the client needed to see the problem more clearly before they could see the solution.

The proposal was leading with the answer before the client had felt the question.

He made the change.

Sent the proposal.

The client said yes.

A few days later he came back.

“You never get it wrong,” he said. “How do you always know?”

I didn’t have a good answer.

Because the honest answer was: I don’t know exactly.

I just looked at it and knew.

And that moment, that question, stayed with me.

Because he was asking about something I hadn’t consciously built.

Something that had accumulated quietly, across years of proposals that worked and ones that didn’t, clients who said yes and clients who said not yet.

A knowledge I didn’t know I had.

Until someone pointed at it.

That’s what this week is about.

The knowledge that arrives quietly

We tend to think of learning as something deliberate.

You study something.

You practice it.

You get better at it.

You know when you’ve learned it because there was a moment of effort.

But some of the most important things you know didn’t arrive that way.

They accumulated.

In the background.

Through experience you were having while your attention was elsewhere.

The pattern recognition you develop after years in a field.

The emotional intelligence that comes from navigating enough difficult conversations.

The instinct for what’s true about a person or a situation, the one that arrives before your logical mind has finished processing.

This knowledge is real.

It’s yours.

And it’s often more reliable than the things you’ve consciously studied.

The problem is that it’s invisible.

You don’t have a certificate for it.

You can’t point to the moment you learned it.

So you underestimate it, or don’t trust it when it speaks.

What Season 2 has been building

Over these past weeks, you’ve been doing something that doesn’t always feel like learning.

You’ve been listening to your voice, your values, your instincts.

You’ve been paying attention to what moves you, what drains you, what you regret, what you want.

You’ve been staying in motion even when the direction wasn’t clear.

That’s not nothing.

That’s data.

And data accumulates.

Quietly, without announcement, it becomes knowledge.

By now, whether you realize it or not, you know more about yourself than you did in Week 14.

You know what your voice sounds like when you’re not performing.

You know which values are actually yours.

You know what the gap between your declared priorities and your lived ones looks like.

You know what you regret, and therefore what you want.

You may not feel like you know these things.

But you do.

The question now is whether you trust what you know.

Why we don't trust what we know

Because it arrived too quietly.

We’re trained to trust knowledge that came with effort.

A degree, a certification, a course, a book.

Something external that validates what we’ve learned.

I remember a hiring decision a few years ago.

There was a candidate who looked perfect on paper: the right experience, the right background, the right answers in the interview.

But something felt off.

I couldn’t articulate it.

I had no logical reason to doubt him.

I ignored the feeling.

We hired him.

Three months later it was clear it wasn’t working, for reasons that, looking back, had been visible from the beginning.

I’d sensed them.

I just hadn’t trusted the sense.

That’s the cost of not trusting what you know.

Not always dramatic.

But real.

The knowledge that comes from paying attention to your own life doesn’t come with validation.

Nobody grades it.

Nobody confirms it.

It just sits there, available, waiting to be used.

And because it arrived quietly, we second-guess it.

We wait for someone else to confirm what we already sense.

That confirmation rarely comes.

Not because the knowledge is wrong, but because nobody else has access to it.

It’s yours.

Only you can validate it.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Think of a recent moment when you knew something about a situation, a person, a decision, before you could fully explain why.

Write down:

What did I know?

How did I know it? What was the signal?

Did I trust it? What happened when I did or didn’t?

Then ask: what do I know right now, about my direction, my values, my next step, that I haven’t fully trusted yet?

Write that down too.

You don’t need more information. You need to trust what you’ve already gathered.

You already know more than you think. The only question is whether you trust it.

Next week: Curiosity as Your Compass.

You’ve done the inner work of Season 2. Next week we close the season with the one quality that will carry you into everything that comes next: the ability to follow what genuinely interests you, even before you know where it leads.

See you Friday.

📖 Your 500 gift

Earlier I promised something to mark the 500. Here it is.

Each season of A Year of Reinvention has a companion workbook: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks. Several readers who used the Season 1 workbook said it was what made the work actually stick: the difference between reflecting and doing.

There’s now a bundle with both: Seasons 1 & 2 together, the complete first half of the journey, already priced lower than the two workbooks apart. Let go, then remember. 26 weeks, both books.

To celebrate the 500, this link takes an extra 20% off the bundle, through Thursday, June 25 .

Get the Bundle with 20% discount

If you only want one season, the code AYOR500 takes 20% off either workbook, same deadline.

Season 1: The Ending — Letting Go of What Was

Season 2: The Beginning — Remembering Who You Are

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

This is Week 25 of a 52-week journey through personal transformation.

Every Friday, you’ll receive a reflection, a practice, and the reminder that you’re not walking this path alone.

Free. No paywall. Just one year of honest guidance.

🤝 Pass It Forward

Know someone navigating a transition right now?

Share this with them. It might be exactly what they need.

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💬 A Question for You

What's one thing you know about yourself now that you didn't know, or didn't trust, at the beginning of this season?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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