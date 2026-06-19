The Reinvention Journal

The Reinvention Journal

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Blue's avatar
Blue
Jun 19

Another great article, Stephen. Can't wait for the next one on curiosity -- one of my two cornerstones, along with lifelong learning. Blue💙

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Jamie Brown's avatar
Jamie Brown
Jun 28

Great article and I so agree. The work I’ve done improving my intuition and listening to it is some of the most empowering work of my life. And it’s a skill that’s available to everyone.

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