Season 2: The Beginning — Remembering Who You Are

What is A Year of Reinvention?

I’ve always read a lot.

Sales books. Self-help. Business.

The kind of books you read because they’re useful, not necessarily because you love reading.

But somewhere along the way, I noticed something happening while I read.

When a passage landed well, when an author made a point that hit harder than it should, or structured an argument so cleanly it felt inevitable, I’d stop.

Not to highlight it.

To wonder about it.

How did they do that?

Not what they said.

How they said it.

The mechanics of it.

The way a sentence could carry weight, or a paragraph could turn a corner, or a chapter could end in a way that made you immediately want the next one.

I wasn’t thinking about writing.

I was just curious about how good writing worked.

That curiosity felt small.

Irrelevant, even.

I was reading for content, not craft.

I had no plan to become a writer.

But the curiosity kept showing up.

Every good book, every passage that worked, every author who made something difficult look easy.

I kept stopping.

Kept wondering.

Years later, I wrote a book.

I didn’t decide to become a writer.

I followed a curiosity that had been building quietly for years, and it led me somewhere I hadn’t planned to go.

That’s what curiosity does.

It doesn’t announce itself.

It just pulls.

The signal you almost miss

Curiosity rarely arrives loudly.

It doesn’t come with a roadmap or a guarantee.

It doesn’t say: follow me and you’ll end up here.

It just says: this.

Pay attention to this for a moment.

And because it’s quiet, it’s easy to dismiss.

You’re reading something and a question forms, but you tell yourself it’s not relevant.

You’re in a conversation and something sparks, but you don’t follow the spark because you don’t know where it goes.

You notice a pull toward something and immediately ask: but what’s the point? What would I do with that?

The point reveals itself later.

Not before you follow the curiosity, after.

Most people wait for certainty before following their interests.

They want to know the destination before they take the first step.

But curiosity doesn’t work that way.

It only shows you the next thing.

You have to trust that the next thing will show you the thing after that.

What curiosity is actually telling you

When something genuinely interests you, not out of obligation, not because you should, but because something in you just wants to know more, that’s not random.

The curiosity itself is the signal.

Not the destination: the signal.

It might point toward a skill you’re ready to develop.

A direction your life wants to move in.

A problem you’re built to work on.

You won’t know which one at the start.

You rarely do.

My curiosity about how good writing worked wasn’t telling me to become a writer.

It was telling me to pay attention to craft.

To understand how ideas move people.

To care about how things are communicated, not just what is communicated.

That’s a much broader signal than “write a book.”

And it’s led to more than one book, and to this newsletter, and to the way I think about everything I put into the world.

I didn’t see any of that when I was stopping on a passage and wondering: how did they do that?

I just followed the question.

How to follow it

Not by building a plan around it.

Not by turning it into a project with milestones and deliverables.

Just by giving it a little more of your attention than you currently do.

Read more of the thing that interests you.

Have one more conversation about it.

Spend thirty minutes exploring it without needing it to go anywhere.

Let it exist as a question rather than forcing it into an answer.

Curiosity grows when you feed it.

It fades when you ignore it or demand that it justify itself too soon.

The compass only works if you let it move.

A note on Season 2

This is the last week of Season 2.

Over these thirteen weeks, you’ve stripped away old labels, listened for your voice, clarified your values, sat in solitude, reframed failure and regret, faced the fear of beginning, taken first steps, stayed in motion through uncertainty, and started to trust what you already know.

That’s not nothing.

And now, at the end of all of that, curiosity appears.

Not as a reward.

As a direction.

The things that genuinely interest you, that pull your attention without explanation, that make you stop and wonder, those are the threads that Season 3 will follow.

Not with a plan.

With attention.

Pay attention to what pulls you.

That’s enough for now.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Think of something you’ve been quietly curious about — something that keeps pulling your attention without a clear reason.

Not a goal. Not a plan. Just something that interests you more than it should, given everything else on your plate.

Write down:

What is it?

When did it first appear?

What happens when you follow it, even for thirty minutes?

Give it thirty minutes this week. No agenda. No outcome required.

Just follow the pull and see where it goes.

Curiosity doesn't show you the destination. It shows you the next thing. Trust that the next thing is enough.

Next week: Season 3 begins.

The Unfolding — Living Your Truth.

You’ve done the inner work. Now it moves outward. The rituals, the choices, the relationships, the life that reflects who you’ve been becoming.

See you Friday.

📖Go Deeper: Season 2 Workbook

Several readers who used the Season 1 workbook said it was what made the work actually stick: the difference between reflecting and doing.

The Season 2 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Beginning.

It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.

Season 2: The Beginning — Remembering Who You Are.

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

Get the Season 2 Workbook

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

Week 26 of 52.

Every Friday, one free post: a reflection and a practice you can actually use.

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A full year of working through reinvention, one week at a time.

🤝 Pass It Forward

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💬 A Question for You

What's one thing you've been quietly curious about, and what would happen if you gave it a little more attention?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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