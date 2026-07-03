A Year of Reinvention - Week 27/52
Designing Your Reinvention Rituals - How small, meaningful acts become identity
Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth
After the kids are in bed, I have thirty minutes.
Not much.
But they’re mine.
I decided, at some point, I can’t remember exactly when, that those thirty minutes would belong to my writing.
The newsletter.
The book.
Whatever I was building at the time.
Not when I felt like it.
Not when the day had been easy.
Every night.
Some nights it’s the last thing I want to do.
I’m tired.
The day has already taken more than it gave.
The couch is right there.
I sit down anyway.
Not because I’m disciplined.
Because I’m someone who writes.
And someone who writes shows up, even on the hard nights.
Especially on the hard nights.
That thirty minutes isn’t just a habit.
It’s a declaration.
This is who I am now.
The work moves outward now
Season 2 was internal.
Thirteen weeks of listening, questioning, reframing.
Stripping away what wasn’t yours.
Remembering what was.
Learning to trust what you already know.
That work was necessary.
And it was enough, for that season.
But internal clarity that never becomes external action is just self-awareness.
And self-awareness alone doesn’t change a life.
Season 3 is where the work moves outward.
Not dramatically.
Not with grand gestures or bold declarations.
But through the small, deliberate acts that slowly make your inner truth visible in the world around you.
It starts with rituals.
The difference between a habit and a ritual
Habits are things you do automatically.
Rituals are things you do deliberately, with awareness of what they mean.
A habit is brushing your teeth.
A ritual is the thirty minutes you protect every night because they represent something about who you’re becoming.
The behavior might look identical from the outside.
The difference is internal.
A habit says: I do this because I’ve always done it.
A ritual says: I do this because of who I am, or who I’m becoming.
That distinction matters because rituals are identity-building in a way that habits aren’t.
Every time you show up for a ritual, you send yourself a message: this is real.
This is who I am.
I can count on myself to do this.
That message, repeated over time, becomes self-trust.
And self-trust is the foundation of everything Season 3 is about.
What a reinvention ritual actually is
It doesn’t have to be morning pages or meditation or a cold shower.
It has to be yours.
A reinvention ritual is any small, repeatable act that reflects the identity you’re building, not the one you’re leaving behind.
It might be:
The walk you take alone, without headphones, because you’re becoming someone who thinks instead of reacts.
The notebook you open before you open your phone, because you’re becoming someone who sets intention instead of following noise.
The conversation you have with yourself every Sunday evening, asking: what mattered this week? What do I want to protect next week?
None of these are impressive.
None of them will make the highlight reel.
But they’re the architecture of a life.
The small, invisible structure that holds everything else up.
How to design one
Start with the identity, not the behavior.
Ask:
Who am I becoming?
What does that person do, not occasionally, but consistently?
Then find the simplest possible version of that behavior.
The one you can do even on your worst day.
The one that requires willingness, not energy.
Make it small enough that there’s no excuse not to do it.
Then do it.
Not perfectly.
Not impressively.
Just consistently.
The ritual doesn’t need to be good every time.
It needs to happen every time.
Over weeks, something shifts.
The behavior stops feeling like effort.
It starts feeling like you.
That’s the moment the ritual has done its work: when it’s no longer something you do, but something you are.
🪶 This Week’s Practice
Identify one identity you’re stepping into, something from the inner work of Season 2 that you want to make real in Season 3.
Ask yourself: what’s the smallest daily or weekly act that reflects this identity?
Design one ritual around it. Make it:
Small enough to do on your hardest day
Specific enough that you know exactly when and where it happens
Meaningful enough that skipping it feels like a small betrayal of who you’re becoming
Start this week. Not perfectly. Just start.
A ritual isn't what you do. It's who you're becoming, one repeated act at a time.
Next week: Learning vs. Performing.
You’ve designed the ritual. Now: what happens when you show up for it and feel like a fraud? When the gap between who you’re becoming and who you currently are feels too wide to cross?
See you Friday.
📖Go Deeper: Season 3 Workbook
Several readers who worked through the Season 1 and Season 2 workbooks said the same thing: it’s what made the work actually stick. The difference between reflecting and doing.
The Season 3 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Unfolding.
It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.
Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth
Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.
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Week 27 of 52.
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🤝 Pass It Forward
Know someone navigating a transition right now?
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💬 A Question for You
What's one ritual you've built, or want to build, that reflects who you're becoming?
I’d love to hear in the comments below.
So glad I've come across this - I'm on the same journey! One hour a day, just for me. To build something of my own. Showing up is the whole point.
I usually have a list running of things I could dive into, so I don't spend a long time choosing - the point is not working on the *right* thing but working on *something.* Once of the first Substack posts I wrote months ago was all about this - momentum over maps. Keep moving!!
Reinvention becomes much harder once you’ve built a successful reputation. Early in your career, people expect experimentation. Mid-career, people expect consistency. That expectation can quietly trap leaders into protecting an identity they outgrew years ago.
One question I’ve found helpful after 35+ years in leadership is: Am I being faithful to who I am today, or to who everyone expects me to remain? Those are rarely the same person.
For many mid-career leaders, the greatest risk isn’t failure. It’s succeeding at a version of themselves they’ve already outgrown. That’s why reinvention isn’t abandoning your experience. It’s putting that experience back into alignment with your current purpose. Your post captures that beautifully.