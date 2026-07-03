The Reinvention Journal

The Reinvention Journal

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Rebecca Spitzer's avatar
Rebecca Spitzer
4d

So glad I've come across this - I'm on the same journey! One hour a day, just for me. To build something of my own. Showing up is the whole point.

I usually have a list running of things I could dive into, so I don't spend a long time choosing - the point is not working on the *right* thing but working on *something.* Once of the first Substack posts I wrote months ago was all about this - momentum over maps. Keep moving!!

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1 reply by Stephen D. Carver
Todd McKeever's avatar
Todd McKeever
5d

Reinvention becomes much harder once you’ve built a successful reputation. Early in your career, people expect experimentation. Mid-career, people expect consistency. That expectation can quietly trap leaders into protecting an identity they outgrew years ago.

One question I’ve found helpful after 35+ years in leadership is: Am I being faithful to who I am today, or to who everyone expects me to remain? Those are rarely the same person.

For many mid-career leaders, the greatest risk isn’t failure. It’s succeeding at a version of themselves they’ve already outgrown. That’s why reinvention isn’t abandoning your experience. It’s putting that experience back into alignment with your current purpose. Your post captures that beautifully.

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