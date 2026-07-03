Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

What is A Year of Reinvention?

After the kids are in bed, I have thirty minutes.

Not much.

But they’re mine.

I decided, at some point, I can’t remember exactly when, that those thirty minutes would belong to my writing.

The newsletter.

The book.

Whatever I was building at the time.

Not when I felt like it.

Not when the day had been easy.

Every night.

Some nights it’s the last thing I want to do.

I’m tired.

The day has already taken more than it gave.

The couch is right there.

I sit down anyway.

Not because I’m disciplined.

Because I’m someone who writes.

And someone who writes shows up, even on the hard nights.

Especially on the hard nights.

That thirty minutes isn’t just a habit.

It’s a declaration.

This is who I am now.

The work moves outward now

Season 2 was internal.

Thirteen weeks of listening, questioning, reframing.

Stripping away what wasn’t yours.

Remembering what was.

Learning to trust what you already know.

That work was necessary.

And it was enough, for that season.

But internal clarity that never becomes external action is just self-awareness.

And self-awareness alone doesn’t change a life.

Season 3 is where the work moves outward.

Not dramatically.

Not with grand gestures or bold declarations.

But through the small, deliberate acts that slowly make your inner truth visible in the world around you.

It starts with rituals.

The difference between a habit and a ritual

Habits are things you do automatically.

Rituals are things you do deliberately, with awareness of what they mean.

A habit is brushing your teeth.

A ritual is the thirty minutes you protect every night because they represent something about who you’re becoming.

The behavior might look identical from the outside.

The difference is internal.

A habit says: I do this because I’ve always done it.

A ritual says: I do this because of who I am, or who I’m becoming.

That distinction matters because rituals are identity-building in a way that habits aren’t.

Every time you show up for a ritual, you send yourself a message: this is real.

This is who I am.

I can count on myself to do this.

That message, repeated over time, becomes self-trust.

And self-trust is the foundation of everything Season 3 is about.

What a reinvention ritual actually is

It doesn’t have to be morning pages or meditation or a cold shower.

It has to be yours.

A reinvention ritual is any small, repeatable act that reflects the identity you’re building, not the one you’re leaving behind.

It might be:

The walk you take alone, without headphones, because you’re becoming someone who thinks instead of reacts.

The notebook you open before you open your phone, because you’re becoming someone who sets intention instead of following noise.

The conversation you have with yourself every Sunday evening, asking: what mattered this week? What do I want to protect next week?

None of these are impressive.

None of them will make the highlight reel.

But they’re the architecture of a life.

The small, invisible structure that holds everything else up.

How to design one

Start with the identity, not the behavior.

Ask:

Who am I becoming?

What does that person do, not occasionally, but consistently?

Then find the simplest possible version of that behavior.

The one you can do even on your worst day.

The one that requires willingness, not energy.

Make it small enough that there’s no excuse not to do it.

Then do it.

Not perfectly.

Not impressively.

Just consistently.

The ritual doesn’t need to be good every time.

It needs to happen every time.

Over weeks, something shifts.

The behavior stops feeling like effort.

It starts feeling like you.

That’s the moment the ritual has done its work: when it’s no longer something you do, but something you are.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Identify one identity you’re stepping into, something from the inner work of Season 2 that you want to make real in Season 3.

Ask yourself: what’s the smallest daily or weekly act that reflects this identity?

Design one ritual around it. Make it:

Small enough to do on your hardest day

Specific enough that you know exactly when and where it happens

Meaningful enough that skipping it feels like a small betrayal of who you’re becoming

Start this week. Not perfectly. Just start.

A ritual isn't what you do. It's who you're becoming, one repeated act at a time.

Next week: Learning vs. Performing.

You’ve designed the ritual. Now: what happens when you show up for it and feel like a fraud? When the gap between who you’re becoming and who you currently are feels too wide to cross?

See you Friday.

📖Go Deeper: Season 3 Workbook

Several readers who worked through the Season 1 and Season 2 workbooks said the same thing: it’s what made the work actually stick. The difference between reflecting and doing.

The Season 3 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Unfolding.

It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.

Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

Get the Season 3 Workbook

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

Week 27 of 52.

Every Friday, one free post: a reflection and a practice you can actually use.

No paywall, no fluff.

A full year of working through reinvention, one week at a time.

🤝 Pass It Forward

Know someone navigating a transition right now?

Share this with them. It might be exactly what they need.

Share

💬 A Question for You

What's one ritual you've built, or want to build, that reflects who you're becoming?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

Leave a comment