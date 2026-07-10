Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

What is A Year of Reinvention?

For years I wanted a management role.

I talked about it with colleagues.

I had opinions about how things should be done.

I watched managers make decisions and thought: I’d do that differently.

I’d do that better.

I was confident.

Maybe too confident.

Then one day the role was offered to me.

And for a moment, just a moment, but it was real, I thought: where do I even start?

Everything I’d been saying for years suddenly had to become real.

The opinions, the ideas, the certainty, they were mine to act on now.

No one else’s decisions to critique.

Just mine to make.

It was harder than I’d expected.

Lonelier, too.

Not because I wasn’t capable.

Because I was finally learning something I’d only been performing before.

That’s the difference this week is about.

The performance that comes before the role

Most of us perform competence before we have it.

We talk about what we’d do.

We have opinions about how things should work.

We present ourselves as people who know, because knowing feels safer than admitting we’re still figuring it out.

This isn’t dishonesty.

It’s self-protection.

In a world that rewards confidence and punishes uncertainty, performing competence is often the rational thing to do.

But there’s a cost.

When you perform competence long enough, you start to believe the performance is the thing.

You stop distinguishing between what you actually know and what you’ve learned to say convincingly.

And then the role arrives.

The real one.

The one where the decisions are yours and the consequences are real.

And suddenly the performance isn’t enough.

What learning actually requires

Learning requires admitting you don’t know.

Not once, dramatically.

Constantly, quietly, in the small moments where the easier thing would be to pretend.

When I stepped into that management role, the temptation was to keep performing.

To act as if the transition from “I’d know how to do this” to “I’m doing this” were seamless.

To never let anyone see the gap.

But the gap was real.

And pretending it wasn’t there didn’t close it, it just meant I was navigating it alone, without asking for the help I needed.

The moment I stopped performing and started learning, asking questions I was embarrassed to ask, admitting uncertainty I’d rather have hidden, treating the role as something to grow into rather than something to already be, things shifted.

Not immediately.

But the decisions got better.

The relationships got more honest.

The work got more real.

Learning is slower than performing.

It’s also the only thing that actually works.

The specific fear of being seen not knowing

Here’s what makes this hard in Season 3 specifically.

You’ve done the inner work.

You’ve clarified who you’re becoming.

You’ve designed rituals around that identity.

You’re stepping into something new.

And now people can see you doing it.

Which means they can also see you not quite there yet.

Still figuring it out.

Still making the beginner’s mistakes that come with any genuine beginning.

That visibility is uncomfortable.

Because the gap between who you’re becoming and who you currently are is real, and it’s visible to others, not just to you.

The performing impulse says: close that gap by looking further along than you are.

The learning impulse says: close that gap by actually doing the work, even when it shows.

What being a learner actually looks like

It looks like saying “I don’t know yet” instead of constructing an answer that sounds right.

It looks like making a decision, seeing it not work, and adjusting, without treating the adjustment as a failure.

It looks like showing up for the ritual you designed last week even when you feel like a fraud doing it.

Especially then.

Being a learner doesn’t mean being incompetent.

It means being honest about where you actually are, and trusting that where you actually are is a valid place to begin.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Identify one area of your life where you’ve been performing instead of learning.

Not where you’re incompetent. Where you’ve been pretending to be further along than you are.

Write down:

What have I been performing?

What would I do differently if I gave myself permission to be a learner here?

What’s one question I’ve been avoiding asking because it would reveal I don’t know?

Ask that question this week. To someone who can actually answer it.

That’s the practice. One honest question instead of one more convincing answer.

You can't learn what you're too busy performing.

Next week: The Power of Repetition.

You’ve designed your rituals and given yourself permission to learn. Now: what actually happens when you repeat something long enough? How does repetition change not just your behavior but your identity?

See you Friday.

📖Go Deeper: Season 3 Workbook

Several readers who worked through the Season 1 and Season 2 workbooks said the same thing: it’s what made the work actually stick. The difference between reflecting and doing.

The Season 3 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Unfolding.

It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.

Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

Get the Season 3 Workbook

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

Week 28 of 52.

Every Friday, one free post: a reflection and a practice you can actually use.

No paywall, no fluff.

A full year of working through reinvention, one week at a time.

💬 A Question for You

Where in your life have you been performing instead of learning — and what would change if you gave yourself permission to not know yet?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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