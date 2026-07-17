Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

Someone asked me recently how the word search books were going.

I gave them a full update: sales numbers, which titles were performing, what I was planning next.

A complete analysis, delivered without thinking.

They laughed.

“You really know your stuff.”

I paused for a second.

Because the honest reaction was: of course I do.

This is what I do.

Which is strange, if you think about it.

Because a few years ago, if you’d told me I’d become someone who publishes word search puzzle books, regularly, systematically, with a clear strategy and a genuine understanding of the market, I would have looked at you like you’d lost your mind.

I’ve written about how this started elsewhere, you can find that piece here:

The short version is: it began as an experiment.

A side project.

Something I tried without knowing where it would go.

And then I kept doing it.

And kept doing it.

And at some point, I can’t tell you exactly when, it stopped being something I was trying and became something I just did.

That’s what repetition does.

It doesn’t announce itself.

It just quietly rewrites who you are.

This is different from Week 27

Two weeks ago I wrote about rituals: the small, deliberate acts that reflect who you’re becoming.

This is different.

Not the designing.

The doing.

Week after week, month after month, long past the point where it feels new or exciting or meaningful.

Week 27 was about choosing the ritual.

This week is about what happens when you just keep going, past the novelty, past the motivation, past the point where the decision feels necessary.

Because at some point, if you repeat something long enough, the decision disappears entirely.

That transition is what this week is about.

The moment the decision disappears

When you start something new, every instance requires a decision.

Should I do this today?

Do I feel like it?

Is this the right time?

Is it worth it?

These are real questions.

They take energy.

And on the days when the answer isn’t obviously yes, they become the obstacle.

But here’s what happens when you repeat something long enough: the decision disappears.

Not because you’ve become more disciplined.

Because the behavior has been absorbed into your identity.

You don’t decide to do it any more than you decide to brush your teeth, it’s just part of what you do.

That transition, from decision to default, is the real power of repetition.

It’s not about building habits.

It’s about becoming someone for whom the question no longer needs to be asked.

What repetition actually builds

It builds evidence.

Every time you show up, even imperfectly, even briefly, even on the days when you’d rather not, you add one more data point to the case for who you are.

I publish word search books.

Not because I always feel inspired to.

Not because every month is exciting.

But because I’ve done it enough times that it’s simply part of what I do.

The evidence is there.

It’s undeniable.

Even to me.

This is different from motivation.

Motivation fluctuates.

Some days you have it, some days you don’t.

Evidence doesn’t fluctuate.

It accumulates.

And at some point, the accumulated evidence becomes identity.

You stop saying “I’m trying to become someone who does this.”

You just say: “This is what I do.”

The uncomfortable middle

The transition from decision to default isn’t smooth.

There’s a stretch in the middle where the novelty has worn off and the identity hasn’t fully formed yet.

Where you’re doing the thing but it doesn’t feel like yours yet.

Where you wonder if you’ll ever get to the point where it feels natural.

This is the most dangerous phase.

Because it feels like proof that it’s not working.

It isn’t.

It’s just the middle.

The word search books went through this phase.

There were months where I published anyway, even when the sales report showed single digits and I wasn’t sure anyone was buying.

The process felt mechanical.

The results weren’t there.

I wasn’t sure what the point was.

I kept going anyway.

Not because I was certain.

Because I’d committed to finding out.

The middle always feels like the end.

It isn’t.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Think of the ritual you designed two weeks ago, or any repeated practice you’ve been building.

Write down:

How many times have I done this so far?

Does it feel like a decision yet, or is it starting to feel like a default?

What would it look like to keep going for another thirty days, not perfectly, just consistently?

Commit to those thirty days.

Not because thirty days will complete anything. Because thirty days of consistent repetition will tell you more about who you’re becoming than any amount of planning.

Repetition doesn't build habits. It builds identity. Keep going long enough and you stop trying to become someone: you just are.

Next week: When Progress Feels Invisible.

You’ve been showing up. Repeating. Building. And yet, nothing seems to have changed. The results aren’t visible. The identity doesn’t feel real yet. How do you keep going when you can’t see the progress?

See you Friday.

📖Go Deeper: Season 3 Workbook

Several readers who worked through the Season 1 and Season 2 workbooks said the same thing: it’s what made the work actually stick. The difference between reflecting and doing.

The Season 3 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Unfolding.

It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.

Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

Get the Season 3 Workbook

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

Week 29 of 52.

Every Friday, one free post: a reflection and a practice you can actually use.

No paywall, no fluff.

A full year of working through reinvention, one week at a time.

🤝 Pass It Forward

Know someone navigating a transition right now?

Share this with them. It might be exactly what they need.

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💬 A Question for You

What's one thing you've repeated long enough that it's become simply part of who you are?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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