Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

What is A Year of Reinvention?

A while back I was working with someone who was building an app.

He’d been at it for eight months.

The product was solid.

The idea was genuinely good: a tool for small business owners to manage client communications without needing a full CRM. Simple, focused, useful.

He’d done everything right.

Built it properly.

Launched it.

Started talking about it.

Put himself out there in ways that didn’t come naturally to him.

And sold almost nothing.

Month after month, I watched him show up anyway.

Refine the messaging.

Reach out to potential users.

Iterate on the onboarding.

Do the work.

And month after month, the numbers barely moved.

I kept telling him: the foundation is there.

The product works.

The right people just haven’t found it yet.

But I’ll be honest: by month seven, even I was starting to wonder.

Not out loud.

But privately, I was asking myself: what if the market just isn’t there?

He called me in month eight and said he was thinking about shutting it down.

I asked him to give it thirty more days.

Three weeks later, he sent me a message: twelve new paying customers in one week.

Then twenty more the following week.

Something had shifted: a mention in a newsletter, a post that landed, a referral chain that started moving.

The progress hadn’t been invisible.

It had been underground.

Building pressure that eventually had to go somewhere.

That’s what this week is about.

The lag between work and result

Every meaningful thing you build has a lag.

The work you do today doesn’t produce results today.

It produces results in three months, or six, or a year, when enough of it has accumulated to become visible.

This is true for businesses, for creative projects, for reinventions, for relationships, for the inner work you’ve been doing in this journey.

The lag is built into the process.

It’s not a malfunction.

But it feels like one.

Because we’re wired to expect feedback quickly.

We do something, we want to know if it worked.

We put in effort, we want to see results.

When the results don’t come, we interpret the silence as failure.

It’s not failure.

It’s lag.

How to read the invisible signals

When external results aren’t there yet, you have to learn to read different signals.

Not the numbers.

The leading indicators.

My client’s leading indicators were there for months before the sales came.

His messaging was getting sharper.

His understanding of his users was deepening.

The conversations he was having were getting longer and more substantive.

The right people were starting to pay attention, even if they hadn’t acted yet.

These weren’t results.

But they were the results being built.

He couldn’t see the sales.

But the sales were being constructed, one conversation at a time.

When you can’t see the results, look for what’s getting better underneath them.

The leading indicators are almost always there, if you know what to look for.

What's actually happening underground

When results aren’t visible, most people assume nothing is happening.

But something is always happening.

Reputation is building in conversations you’re not part of.

Skills are compounding in ways that won’t be measurable until they are.

Relationships are forming that will matter in six months.

The work is creating conditions that don’t yet have visible effects.

My client’s app didn’t go from zero to twelve customers in one week because something changed that week.

It got there because of eight months of underground work that finally broke the surface.

The twelve customers didn’t appear from nowhere.

They were the result of every email sent, every feature improved, every potential user who almost signed up and mentioned it to someone who did.

Progress doesn’t disappear because you can’t see it.

It accumulates.

Underground.

Until it doesn’t.

The thirty days that matter most

The thirty days before something breaks through are almost always the hardest.

Because the gap between the work you’re doing and the results you’re seeing is at its widest.

Because the temptation to conclude it’s not working is at its strongest.

Because the evidence for stopping feels more compelling than the evidence for continuing.

This is the moment that separates the people who build things from the people who almost built things.

Not talent.

Not strategy.

Not luck.

The willingness to give it thirty more days when every instinct says stop.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Identify something you’ve been building that isn’t showing visible results yet.

Write down:

How long have I been at this?

What are the leading indicators, the signals of underground progress that aren’t results yet?

What would I see in thirty days if the progress that’s already happening finally broke the surface?

Give it thirty more days.

Not because thirty days guarantees anything.

Because the alternative, stopping now, guarantees you’ll never find out.

Progress doesn't disappear because you can't see it. It goes underground. And underground things eventually surface.

Next week: What Feels True Now.

You’ve been building, repeating, staying in motion. Next week we stop and ask: does what you’re building still feel true? Has your truth shifted while you weren’t looking, and if so, what does that mean for the direction you’re headed?

See you Friday.

📖Go Deeper: Season 3 Workbook

Several readers who worked through the Season 1 and Season 2 workbooks said the same thing: it’s what made the work actually stick. The difference between reflecting and doing.

The Season 3 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Unfolding.

It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.

Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

Get the Season 3 Workbook

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

Week 30 of 52.

Every Friday, one free post: a reflection and a practice you can actually use.

No paywall, no fluff.

A full year of working through reinvention, one week at a time.

🤝 Pass It Forward

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💬 A Question for You

What's one thing you've been building that isn't showing results yet, and what are the underground signals that tell you it's working?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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