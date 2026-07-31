Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

What is A Year of Reinvention?

I used to watch a lot of sport.

Not casually.

Seriously.

Multiple sports, multiple leagues, the kind of watching where you know the standings, the players, the storylines.

It was genuinely one of my favorite things to do.

At some point that changed.

I didn’t decide it would.

There was no moment where I sat down and thought: I’m going to care less about this.

It just happened: quietly, gradually, without announcement.

I still watch occasionally.

But after twenty minutes I find myself thinking about something else I’d rather be doing.

The thing that used to hold my attention for hours now feels, if I’m honest, like time I’m taking from somewhere else.

That feeling, like time I’m taking from somewhere else, is the signal.

Not that sport is bad.

Not that I’m wrong to watch it.

But that my relationship with time has shifted.

That what I want to do with my hours has changed.

That the version of me who could spend an entire Sunday afternoon watching matches without a second thought has been quietly replaced by someone with different priorities.

I didn’t choose that replacement.

It happened while I was building other things.

And one day I noticed.

That noticing, that quiet moment of realizing something has shifted, is what this week is about.

The truth that changes without asking permission

Most people think of their values and priorities as fixed.

Things they’ve decided.

Commitments they’ve made.

Positions they hold.

But the truth is that your truth evolves: continuously, silently, often without your conscious involvement.

What mattered to you at thirty may not matter in the same way at forty.

What energized you two years ago may feel hollow now.

What you were certain about may have quietly become a question.

This isn’t instability.

It’s growth.

The problem isn’t that your truth changes.

The problem is when your choices don’t follow.

You keep organizing your time around old priorities.

You keep honoring old commitments that no longer reflect who you are.

You keep performing a version of yourself that belongs to a previous chapter.

Not out of dishonesty.

Out of habit.

Out of not having stopped long enough to notice the shift.

The question this moment is asking

The first part of this journey was about discovering your truth: stripping away what wasn’t yours, remembering what was, learning to trust what you found.

Now you’re living it.

Which means something harder: living it as it actually is right now, not as it was when you first found it.

Because here’s what happens when you start building a life that reflects your truth: you change.

The building changes you.

The clarity you gain from living more authentically shifts your perspective on what you want next.

The truth you’re living toward keeps moving.

That’s not a problem.

That’s how it’s supposed to work.

But it requires regular recalibration.

Stopping periodically to ask: does this still feel true? Is this still mine? Or am I living someone else’s version of me, even if that someone else was me, six months ago?

What recalibration looks like

Not a crisis.

Not a dramatic overhaul.

The sport on television isn’t a big thing.

But it’s a signal of something real: that my relationship with time has changed.

That I’m being pulled toward building things rather than watching things.

That the hours feel more precious than they used to, not because I have fewer of them, but because I know better what I want to do with them.

That signal is worth following.

Not by never watching sport again, but by noticing what it’s telling me about who I’m becoming.

🪶 This Week’s Practice

Take stock of where you are right now: not where you were when this journey started.

Write down:

What do I spend time on that no longer feels fully mine?

What has quietly become more important to me that my current choices don’t yet reflect?

What would change about my week if I organized it around who I am now, not who I was six months ago?

You don’t need to overhaul everything. Just notice the gap between your current truth and your current choices.

Then make one small adjustment that closes it a little.

Your truth doesn't stay still. Neither should your choices.

Next week: Balancing Vision and Flexibility.

You’ve recalibrated your truth. Now: how do you hold a direction without gripping it so tightly that life can’t surprise you? How do you stay committed without becoming rigid?

See you Friday.

📖Go Deeper: Season 3 Workbook

Several readers who worked through the Season 1 and Season 2 workbooks said the same thing: it’s what made the work actually stick. The difference between reflecting and doing.

The Season 3 companion follows the same format: guided exercises, frameworks, and reflection space built around all 13 weeks of The Unfolding.

It’s optional. But if you want to go deeper, it’s there.

Season 3: The Unfolding — Living Your Truth

Purchase on Gumroad. Instant download.

Get the Season 3 Workbook

📬 Join A Year of Reinvention

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🤝 Pass It Forward

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💬 A Question for You

What's one thing that used to matter more to you than it does now — and what does that shift tell you about who you're becoming?

I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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