I was scrolling through YouTube at 11 PM.

The thumbnail: someone pointing at stacks of cash.

The title: “How I Make $10K a Month With Low-Content Books on Amazon KDP (NO WRITING REQUIRED).”

Normally I scroll past.

But that night, I stopped.

I write The Reinvention Journal: I think a lot about reinvention, about experimenting, about testing what’s possible.

And I’m allergic to promises that sound too easy.

So I decided to test it.

Not because I believed it. Because I wanted to know if it was real.

Not as a dream. As an experiment.

Here’s what I’ve found out.

What the Gurus Promise vs What I Actually Did

The playbook is simple:

Generate content with AI

Upload to Amazon KDP

Watch the money roll in

Some gurus even promise you can write real books this way. Novels. Memoirs. “Let AI do the writing.”

That part never made sense to me. I like to do my own writing.

But low-content books?

Word search puzzles. Coloring books. Journals.

That’s different. AI as a tool, not a replacement.

I followed that version.

Puzzle-generation software for $25 a month. AI where it made sense.

In two months, I published more than 50 books.

Then kept going for three more months.

A few hours a week. In the gaps between work, family, and life.

No shortcuts. No half measures.

Here are the results, and the learnings.