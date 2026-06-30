“I know something needs to change. I just don’t know where to start.”

I’ve lost count of how many times that sentence has landed in my inbox. A burned-out executive. A parent rattling around a suddenly empty house. Someone three months past a layoff.

Different lives, identical wall.

This January I built them a map.

A Year of Reinvention: a free, 52-week journey, one Friday at a time, that walks the entire distance, from the first uneasy sense that your life no longer fits, through the letting go and the long rebuild, all the way to the far side, where the new version finally feels like yours. Not a course. Not a challenge. Not something you can fail.

I thought I knew this ground cold. I’d written a book on it. I’d guided people through it for years, one conversation at a time. Fifty-two weeks, I assumed, would mostly test my stamina.

Twenty-six weeks in, I can tell you I had it wrong. About the work. About what readers actually needed. And, the part I never saw coming, about myself.

This hasn’t been a broadcast. Every comment you left, every message that came back, I’ve been walking this beside you, not narrating it from somewhere safe.

The people who’ve stayed all six months aren’t casual readers.

They’re the ones willing to sit with uncomfortable material week after week, and not look away.

What they sent back is half the reason I learned anything at all.

Here are the five things I got wrong. I'll take them one at a time, and tell you what each one cost me.

The first one is something most people reading this are doing right now. It feels exactly like doing the right thing.

The restlessness isn’t the problem. It’s the signal. Reinvention is still treated like a confession. What people are really waiting for is permission. The hardest work is telling apart two things that look identical.

And the 5th? Well, the last one made me reread my own life. If it does the same to yours, you’ll know why I saved it for last.