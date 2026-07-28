My son is nine. Last week, at breakfast, he looked at me while I was trying to explain something and said, flatly.

“Dad, you’re old.”

No malice in it. Just a fact, delivered the way kids deliver facts, without checking whether it’s true.

I laughed it off. But the sentence stuck with me for the rest of the day.

Here’s the thing. I’m forty two. And if I’m honest with myself, I have never felt sharper than I do right now. Not vaguely “young at heart.” Something more specific.

My thinking is more organized than it was a decade ago. I handle pressure better. I see connections I would have missed at thirty. If someone asked me when I felt most capable of building something and seeing it through, I would not point to my twenties.

So which is it.

Is the cultural assumption my son was unknowingly repeating, the one that treats mental sharpness as a young person’s game, actually true?

Or is it one of those beliefs we inherited without ever checking the evidence?

That evening I went looking for an answer. I found a study that seemed built to settle exactly this question.

The Study Behind the Claim

In 2025, researchers Gilles Gignac (University of Western Australia) and Marcin Zajenkowski (University of Warsaw) published a paper in the journal Intelligence that challenges the standard picture of cognitive aging.

The standard picture goes like this. Fluid intelligence, the raw ability to reason quickly, hold new information in mind, and solve unfamiliar problems, peaks around age 20 and declines steadily from there. This is well documented and not in dispute. It’s also the reason the “peak at 20” myth persists.

But Gignac and Zajenkowski asked a different question.

What happens if you stop looking at raw processing speed in isolation, and instead combine it with everything else that shapes how well a person actually functions in life?

Judgment. Emotional regulation. Financial decision making. Moral reasoning. The ability to resist bad decisions driven by sunk cost.

They built a composite measure across sixteen distinct traits, called the Cognitive-Personality Functioning Index, and tracked how it moves across the adult lifespan.

The result does not just soften the standard picture. It inverts it.

Five Things That Get Better After Forty

While fluid intelligence declines, several other dimensions climb well into midlife and beyond.

Here is what the data shows, trait by trait:

Crystallized knowledge and vocabulary. Keeps rising until around age 60.

Financial literacy. Continues improving into the late 60s.

Moral reasoning. Grows across most of the adult lifespan.

Resistance to the sunk cost fallacy. Roughly doubles compared to young adults, and keeps improving into the 70s and 80s.

Emotional stability. Peaks around age 75.

Conscientiousness, one of the strongest predictors of career success and life satisfaction, peaks around 65. Put these together and the composite picture of overall functioning peaks between 55 and 60, not 20.

At forty two, that means the peak isn’t behind me. It’s still somewhere ahead.

The Uncomfortable Correlation

The researchers also note something worth sitting with. This 55 to 60 window is roughly when people tend to hold their most senior professional roles, earn the most, and occupy positions of leadership.

It’s tempting to read that as proof: see, this is why older people run things. But that reading is too clean. It could just as easily run the other way.

People with more resources, more autonomy, and more institutional power may simply have more room to develop judgment and emotional regulation, regardless of any underlying cognitive peak. Correlation is not causation, and a study like this one cannot fully separate the two.

The honest version is this: something real appears to be improving well past 40. What exactly is driving it, biology, accumulated experience, or the freedom that comes with status, is still an open question.

But it’s not just an academic question for me.

I have a full time job. And for the past year, on the side, I’ve been publishing books, word search puzzles at first, then longer projects, and writing a newsletter that’s slowly turned into something people actually pay for.

None of it existed fourteen months ago. All of it happened after forty.

So when I read that the peak wasn’t at 20, the question that mattered to me wasn’t abstract.

It was: does that mean the last year makes more sense than I thought, or less?

What This Means If You Are Starting Over

If you are over 40 and thinking about rebuilding something, this changes the framing of the question. You are not past the peak. Depending on your age, you may still be climbing toward it.

The usual version of encouragement says: don’t worry about your age, you can still do it.

This study suggests something different. The skills that actually determine whether a reinvention works, sound judgment, the ability to regulate emotion under pressure, resistance to sunk cost thinking, the discipline to follow through, are not skills you are running out of. They are, on average, skills you have more of now than you did at 25.

That doesn’t mean everything gets easier with age. Fluid intelligence really does decline, and quick recall or fast pattern matching under time pressure is genuinely harder later in life. But rebuilding a career, a business, or an identity was never mostly about speed. It was always about judgment.

My son wasn’t entirely wrong at breakfast. Measured in years, I am older than him, obviously. But the data suggests the mind he was talking to is, by several measures, working better than it ever has.

That evening I had gone looking for a confirmation or a correction. What I found looks more like a measurement. Whatever it was I felt while building something new after forty, sharper thinking, steadier judgment, more capacity to see something through, it doesn’t seem to be vanity or self-deception.

I still don’t know exactly where any of it will go. But I no longer think I started too late.

So maybe the question worth asking isn’t whether you’re past your best years.

It’s how old your mind actually is, compared to what the calendar says.

Source: Gignac, G. E., & Zajenkowski, M. (2025). Humans peak in midlife: A combined cognitive and personality trait perspective. Intelligence, 113, 101961. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.intell.2025.101961

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