A few months ago, I was on a run with a friend I’d been helping for a while.

Somewhere between kilometers two and three, he turned to me and said:

“You know you have a method here, right? A real one. Step by step. You should publish it.”

I laughed. I didn’t think of it as a method. Just things I’d figured out, for myself, then for people around me.

He kept going, breath short, words coming out one at a time:

“You helped me think about my finances before I made big decisions. You showed me which of my skills people would actually pay for. You helped me build a side project from scratch. And you made me find time for it all — when I was sure I had none.”

I stopped running for a second. He was right.

What I’d been doing wasn’t random advice. It was a system. Built over years. Refined through trial and error.

Different problems, same approach.

Why most people quit

Reinvention almost always comes down to building something new: a project, a venture, a second act.

Starting it is the easy part. Making it actually work is the rest. And that’s exactly where most people are left on their own.

Here’s the hard part nobody warns you about. When you’ve spent years being good at one thing, starting something new means being bad at something again. Most people underestimate how much that stings, and how fast it sends them back to what feels safe.

Some push through it. Plenty don’t. Not for lack of an idea, or drive.

They quit because it’s harder than expected, slower than expected, and at some point the doubt gets louder than the reason they started.

And it rarely takes much to tip them. The savings dip lower than planned. A skill turns out harder to sell than it looked. Three months pass with nothing to show. Someone close asks if it’s still worth it, and there’s no clean answer.

One thing out of place, and the whole thing stalls.

I know, because I’ve been through most of those phases myself. More than once.

My friend’s words stayed with me after that run.

They made me look back at all of it: the false starts, the things that worked, the ones that didn’t. And I saw it clearly. The advice I’d been giving wasn’t luck or instinct.

It was a set of moves I’d run again and again, every time I rebuilt something.

So I started writing it down. Organizing it. Turning it into something anyone could use.

That system is now ready to be shared with you.

Welcome to The Reinvention Method.

Read the full Method page here

Let me guess

You have an idea. A pull. Something you’ve been telling yourself you’ll start “when the time is right.”

You’ve read the books. Watched the videos. Saved the bookmarks. And you’re still here.

The biggest risk? Five years from now, same situation. Same routine. Same idea, still untouched.

Maybe by then it stops bothering you. That’s not relief. That’s resignation.

What’s missing isn’t motivation. It’s a system. Built for anyone with something they want to build, and a healthy fear of getting lost on the way.

This isn’t theory. It’s the same approach readers responded to in my book Reinventing Yourself Every 30 Years, which one reader called “a genuine blueprint, not motivational fluff.”

Now I’ve turned it into a full system.

In short

The Reinvention Method takes a project from idea to running business, and keeps it running once the novelty wears off. That last part is where most people give up.

A living system of practical tools, exercises, and templates. I add a new tool per month, each with downloadable templates.

Why I’m making it paid

Three reasons.

1. It takes time. Each tool takes me 15–20 hours to build properly. Paid support makes the work sustainable.

2. Commitment matters. Free advice is easy to ignore. People who pay tend to actually use what they learn.

3. It makes the deeper work possible. The Method is the core, but paid also funds the case studies and breakdowns — longer pieces that take real research and wouldn't survive as free posts.

The free newsletter isn’t going anywhere: the occasional Tuesday reflections and the weekly Friday A Year of Reinvention stay free.

Two ways in

Paid: $7/month, or $50/year. You get the Method and every paid post: the case studies and deep dives that never run in the free newsletter.

Founding Reinventor: $150/year. Everything in Paid, plus a monthly founders' thread where I help with your reinvention directly and you have a say in what I build next. Full details are on the Method page.

The first tool goes out next Tuesday, June 23:

The 4 Pillars of Financial Clarity: getting your finances solid enough to take the risk.

If you’ve read this far, you already know if it’s for you.

Read the full Method page here

“Most reinventions don’t fail. They quietly expire.

This one doesn’t have to.”

— Stephen