I write about reinvention and the forces reshaping our world.

These books go deeper.

Reinventing Yourself Every 30 Years (or Whenever You Need To)

How to Reset, Rebuild, and Thrive - Living More Than Just One Life

Life unfolds in cycles of roughly 30 years. The first for discovery. The next for mastery. The ones after for freedom and legacy.

Most people resist these transitions, clinging to identities that no longer fit. This book shows you how to recognize the natural rhythm of reinvention—and step into each new phase with intention instead of crisis.

What You’ll Learn:

The 30-year life cycle framework and why it matters

How to recognize when it’s time to reinvent (the signals everyone misses)

Breaking free from labels, fears, and outdated identities

Why failure is fuel, not the end

Practical exercises to design and test your next chapter

This book is for you if:

You’re navigating career change, retirement, empty nest, divorce, burnout—or simply feeling stuck in a life that no longer fits who you’re becoming.

Structured across 14 chapters with real-life examples and hands-on exercises.

Written by someone who’s lived through multiple reinventions, not someone theorizing about them.

Available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and Kindle.

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Artificial Intelligence Explained.

The Complete Beginner’s Guide 50 Essential Answers by AI, Clarified for Humans

AI is everywhere. But most explanations are either too technical or too simplistic.

This book gives you both perspectives: AI’s own answers to 50 essential questions, followed by human commentary that clarifies, challenges, and translates what the technology actually means.

What You’ll Discover:

What AI actually is and how it learns

Real-world applications: healthcare, finance, entertainment, work

The ethical questions: bias, job displacement, consciousness

What AI’s future means for humans and society

Bonus chapter: Generative AI (ChatGPT, creative machines, and what comes next)

This book is for you if:

You’re curious about AI but overwhelmed by the hype.

You want clarity without the jargon.

You need to understand what’s coming—for your career, your industry, your life.

50 questions. Two perspectives. One clear guide.

Written for self-starters who want to understand the technology reshaping our world.

Available on Amazon in paperback.

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