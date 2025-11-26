ANTI-CRISIS TOOLS

Practical Workbooks for Immediate Stabilization

Laid off at 47? Divorcing at 52? Burned out and need to act now?

You don’t have six months to “explore your feelings.” You need frameworks. Strategic action. A plan for the next 30-90 days.

These workbooks give you:

Week-by-week roadmaps for immediate stabilization

Decision frameworks you can use today (financial calculators, templates, action plans)

Age-specific guidance (40+ and 55+ face different timelines and stakes)

No fluff: practical tools for professionals who value substance

Not long-term transformation guides. Immediate crisis response.

Available on Gumroad, instant download.

LAYOFF

AFTER THE LAYOFF: Career Recovery for Professionals 40+

A 4-week roadmap to rebuild your career with experience, not desperation.

AFTER THE LAYOFF: Career Recovery for Professionals 55+

A 4-week roadmap to rebuild your career with experience, not desperation.

DIVORCE

DIVORCE AT 40+: The Career Survival Guide

Protect your career while navigating divorce.

DIVORCE AT 55+: The Life Transition Guide

Protect your stability while navigating late-life divorce.

BURNOUT

BURNOUT EMERGENCY MANUAL: A Stabilization Guide for the Exhausted Professional

Stabilize and rebuild when you’ve hit the wall.

EMPTY NEST

EMPTY NEST: Rebuilding Purpose & Rhythm

Rebuild identity and purpose when the house goes quiet.

When Reinvention Can’t Wait

The best reinventions happen slowly. With reflection. With time to explore who you’re becoming.

But sometimes life doesn’t ask permission.

A layoff. A divorce. A sudden shift that throws everything into question, including your career.

These workbooks are for those moments.

Not long-term transformation guides. Immediate stabilization tools. Strategic frameworks to protect what you’ve built while you figure out what comes next.

No fluff. No toxic positivity. Just practical guidance for professionals 40+ navigating change they didn’t choose.

Click. Purchase. Download instantly.

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💬 What am I missing?

These cover the crises that readers have told me they're struggling with most.

But your situation might be different.

Is there a workbook you wish existed?

A specific transition that needs practical tools but doesn't have them yet?

Let me know in the comments.

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