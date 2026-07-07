Reinvention isn’t just one thing.

It doesn’t look the same at 35 as it does at 55. It doesn’t feel the same when you chose it as when it chose you.

And the lessons?

They’re rarely the ones you expected.

Every time we write about reinvention, something new emerges, especially when different perspectives enter the conversation. And that process looks different depending on where you’re standing.

So we did something simple: six writers, different ages, different paths, different versions of starting over, answered one question together:

“What’s one thing you wish you’d known before your biggest reinvention?”

No theory. No inspiration. Just what we actually learned.

Here’s what we said.

Blue has had seven careers, lived in three countries, and is a self-proclaimed intrapreneur and risk taker. She writes on Substack for anyone who feels too late, too old, or too stuck in their lives to move forward, written by an 82-year-old woman who knows better.

For 16 years, I worked for Hewlett-Packard, living in two countries, three states, and fourteen cities. I launched new departments and initiatives long before “intrapreneur” became a buzzword. I thought of myself as a risk-taker. Then, at 37, I left. I walked away from a secure salary, benefits, and a company that had quietly cushioned every risk I’d ever taken. Suddenly, it was just me, a phone, a computer, six months of savings, and two teenagers. I had no business plan. No clients. No guarantee anyone would hire me. Five months later, I had earned only a few hundred dollars. Panic replaced excitement. Every day I wondered if I’d made the biggest mistake of my life. Then, in month six, I landed my first major client: Tandem Computers. That contract validated my decision, but the real lesson came before the client arrived. I learned that reinvention often feels like failure right before it begins to work. More importantly, I learned I could live with uncertainty and without a safety net. That lesson has carried me through every reinvention since.

Kaila Krayewski is the founder of Home Abroad, a sanctuary for people building lives abroad that actually work — emotionally, practically, and over time. She has remade home across several countries, Thailand to Spain most recently, and writes about who you become when you keep starting over.

The biggest thing I wish I’d known before my biggest reinvention is that you shouldn’t wait for your circumstances to change to start changing your mindset and frequency. The very act of changing your mindset and frequency is what changes your circumstances. You have to get crystal clear on what you want your life experience to be, and then the universe will take care of the how. I’ve been doing it in reverse until now, and am only now finally starting to get it.

Desiree Brown-Quilty has built her life across continents, classrooms, and careers, each move a deliberate step toward something more aligned. She writes about the quiet courage it takes to start over, after 50.

When I first started making big changes in my life, I thought reinvention was something that happened after a decision. You decide to change careers. Move countries. Leave a relationship. Start a business. Then your new life begins. What I’ve learned is that reinvention is much messier than that. It’s a series of zigs and zags, steps forward, steps backward, unexpected detours, and long pauses where it feels as though nothing is happening at all. For a long time, I thought I needed a perfect plan before I could move forward. I wanted certainty. I wanted to know exactly how things would work out. But life doesn’t give us that. Most of the things I’m proudest of today started with a step, not a plan. Moving to another country. Starting over in a new job. Leaving things that no longer fit. None of it unfolded the way I imagined. The biggest lesson was learning to trust myself. To trust that I could figure things out as I went. To trust my instincts. To trust that even when I couldn’t see the whole path, I could take the next step. Looking back, I realize reinvention isn’t about becoming someone else. It’s about becoming more of who you’ve been all along. And that takes time.

Tathiana Machado is an Ex-McKinsey consultant, INSEAD MBA, working mom, and career coach. She spent years doing everything right in her career before realizing “right” wasn’t the same as “hers”. She writes about careers, identity, and choosing again.

I wish I’d known that the size of a challenge isn’t what makes it heavy. The alignment is. When I was deciding whether to leave my corporate career, I was terrified of the practical stuff. No fixed income. Having to explain my new path to people. Having to find clients from zero. Those fears were real. And once I made the leap, those challenges showed up exactly as big as I expected. Some bigger. But here’s what I didn’t see coming. Carrying those big, real challenges while building something aligned with who I am took less out of me than carrying the small, stupid stuff I used to deal with in corporate. A boss having a bad day and taking it out on me. A comment that wasn’t even about my work. Those tiny things used to wreck me. The big things, the ones I was most scared of, didn’t. So if you’re stuck calculating how hard the new path will be, that’s not really the question. The question is whether you’re currently spending your energy on something that gives it back to you, or something that just drains it.

Drew English has reinvented himself again and again, from audio tech support to commercial music production to self-taught cinematography to running a podcast studio and a creative consulting practice. He writes for anyone rebuilding a career from scratch and wondering if it’s too late.

Hindsight is always 20/20. There are many things that I wish I had known before my biggest reinvention, but there is one that stands out above the rest: the fear of the unknown. When you can’t clearly see the path in front of you, it’s easy for fear to creep in and keep you stagnant. We desperately want to feel like we have control over our destiny and when we don’t, the internal questions come fast and furious. What if it doesn’t work out? What if I wind up in a worse place than I am right now? What if I’m making a huge mistake? The irony is, when we relinquish control and allow a new road to form in front of us, we discover new things about ourselves. Yes, the unknown is scary, but it can also unlock creativity, tenacity, strength and depth that you never knew you had. I used to look at the unknown as something that would remove possibility from my life. Now, I view as something that can hide limitless potential, as long as I have the courage to embrace not knowing the ultimate outcome.

Stephen D. Carver, 42 years old, has reinvented himself multiple times across countries, careers, and identities. He writes about the honest, unglamorous work of becoming who you're meant to be.

I’ve reinvented myself more than once. As an individual. As a family. Every time, the doubts arrived first. The stress. The fear that it wouldn’t work. What I wish I’d known before the first one: reinventions are the best parts of life. Not the easiest. The best. They’re the moments where you feel most alive, because something real is at stake and you’re actually moving toward it. And they don’t come around that often. Reinvention is a luxury, even when it doesn’t feel like one. Enjoy every bit of it while it’s happening. Don’t worry too much about the practical details: they have a way of sorting themselves out. The trick is simple and unglamorous: break everything down into smaller pieces. Face one thing at a time. Don’t look at the whole mountain. One thing I didn’t expect: the old version of you doesn’t disappear. It stays. Right next to you. Everything you’ve been, everything you’ve survived, still there, just sharper now, more useful, ready to help you live better than before. You don’t lose yourself in reinvention. You find out how much of yourself was already there.

Six people. Six different versions of starting over.

And yet, reading these responses together, something emerges: the lessons that matter most are rarely the ones you find in books. They come after. Sometimes years after.

If one of these answers stayed with you, that’s probably the one worth sitting with.

Reinvention isn’t a formula.

But it leaves clues.

💬 A Question for You

What’s the one thing you wish someone had told you before your biggest reinvention?

We’ll be reading every comment.

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