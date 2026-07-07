The Reinvention Journal

The Reinvention Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty's avatar
Desiree Brown-Quilty
17h

Great piece. Loved the different perspectives... the message is clear... just do it!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen D. Carver
Kaila Krayewski's avatar
Kaila Krayewski
8h

This was a really interesting read, and fun to participate in too! It's fascinating to see how others view reinvention and the lessons they've learned along the way

Thanks for asking me to be a part of it!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen D. Carver
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen D. Carver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture