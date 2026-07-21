This post is part of The Reinvention Method: practical tools for building something new without quitting everything. Discover the full Method here

A friend once threw a bag full of jewelry at me.

Luckily, she missed. She later thanked me. But not that day.

Here’s what happened.

She’d spent a year trying to sell handmade jewelry. Beautiful pieces. Everyone said so. But almost no one was buying.

When I suggested she might be building on the wrong skill, she didn’t take it well.

“I’m GOOD at this,” she said. Hence the flying bag.

But she did the exercise anyway.

Two weeks later, she had her first paying client. Not for jewelry. For something she’d never considered charging for.

Same person. Different skill. Completely different outcome.

WHY THIS FRAMEWORK EXISTS

I developed this audit over years of working with people trying to reinvent themselves.

At first, I thought the problem was confidence. “You have skills, you just need to believe in yourself!”

I was wrong.

The problem wasn’t confidence. It was clarity. People were building on the wrong skills. Skills they loved, but no one would pay for.

So I started testing a different approach. Instead of asking “what are you good at?”, I asked: “What would someone actually pay you for?”

I built a structured framework around that one question. The results were dramatic.

And that's why I knew my friend would thank me afterwards.

The exercise takes about an hour. By the end you’ll have one answer: the single skill of yours the market will actually pay for.

Not the one you love most. The one that pays.

And now I'm going to walk you through it, step by step. The same thing that changed her life, and might change yours.