The Reinvention Journal

The Reinvention Journal

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Blue's avatar
Blue
Jun 9

I like the four anchors. Blue💙

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1 reply by Stephen D. Carver
Todd McKeever's avatar
Todd McKeever
Jun 10

The framing is right, but the sequencing isn’t.

Most people start with Purpose because it feels most urgent. But purpose built on a body that isn’t moving, a brain that’s gone soft, and isolation is purpose that collapses under its own weight.

35 years of watching leaders navigate major identity transitions taught me one thing: Physical isn’t first because it’s most important. It’s first because it’s the only one that repairs your capacity to hold the other three.

Skip that order and you’re not building anchors. You’re stacking sand.

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