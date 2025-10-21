The Reinvention Journal

The Reinvention Journal

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Guru Cornflake's avatar
Guru Cornflake
Nov 23, 2025

I am in limbo now… between my past and my future… I have been here many times … I too have many moons of experience but it’s always good to meet someone who understands the transition… the path less travelled🙏

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2 replies by Stephen D. Carver and others
Diary Of A Relationship Coach's avatar
Diary Of A Relationship Coach
Nov 24, 2025

Thank you 🙏 for this generous and transparent opportunity. I’m wanting to be here in the quietness and beauty of untapped creativity.. just waiting to flow! To pour! And a safe space for individuals to heal and begin their new stories on life. One trembling step at a time 💫

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2 replies by Stephen D. Carver and others
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