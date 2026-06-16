What is it

Reinvention isn’t a moment. It’s a method.

This one gives you the steps: practical tools, exercises, and templates to build something of your own, without burning down the life you already have.

What does it cover

The work between an idea and a working business. Among others:

Money : getting your finances solid enough to take the risk.

Skills : finding what people will actually pay you for.

Time : making room for the work when your week is already full.

Ideas : testing what’s worth pursuing before you sink months into it.

Launch : getting it out of your head and into the world.

Growth: turning a start into something that lasts.

One practical tool at a time.

Who is it for

You want to build something of your own , and you’re willing to do the work.

You’ve tried the “guru” approach and got nothing real out of it.

You want frameworks you can apply , not slogans you’ll forget.

You want to start something new, but you’re afraid of getting lost, and you’d rather have a map than wing it.

What you get

A new tool once a month. Complete, and ready to apply that same week.

Concrete exercises, not theory. Each tool walks you through a specific problem step by step.

Downloadable templates. Google Docs you can copy, fill in, and keep, forever.

No fluff, no padding . Every tool earns its place. If it doesn’t move the needle, it doesn’t get published.

Your voice in what comes next. Founding Reinventors shape the direction of the Method.

The full schedule, what's published and what's coming, is at the bottom of this page.

Why me

I’m Stephen D. Carver, creator of The Reinvention Method.

Sixteen years in international B2B sales. An MBA. A full-time job. Five kids. And many projects on the side: books, businesses, this Method.

Not a coach. Not a guru. Just someone who knows how to get there, even during tough times.

Here are a couple of reader reviews of my latest book Reinventing Yourself Every 30 Years

“It hands you the tools, the courage, and the quiet reminder that you still have time to live more than one life.”

“Each chapter feels like a checkpoint on a road back to yourself. The exercises push reflection into motion.”

Two ways in

🟡 Paid ($7/month or $50/year): The whole Method, every tool plus a new one each month, and every paid post: the case studies and deep dives that never run in the free newsletter.

🔴 Founding Reinventor ($150/year): Everything in Paid, plus a monthly founders' thread where I help with your reinvention directly and you have a say in what I build next.

Questions you might have

How do I benefit from this? You stop guessing. Instead of jumping between random advice from a thousand sources, you follow one coherent system — with concrete exercises and templates that turn thinking into action. Every tool is built to actually move the needle on a specific problem.

Can you give me an example of a tool? Take the first one: The 4 Pillars of Financial Clarity. It gives you a specific model for reading your own financial situation, so you can answer one concrete question: is there room to invest in a side project without putting your life at risk? The post walks you through each exercise. The downloadable file has those same exercises already built out, ready to fill in with your own numbers.

Has the Method actually worked for anyone? Yes, though I want to be honest. The Method as a paid product is brand new. But the frameworks inside it aren’t. They are the structured version of one-to-one work with friends, colleagues, and mentees facing the same problems: financial fragility, unclear skills, no time, untested ideas, etc.

Why a tool per month? A month is what it takes to build a tool properly: research, writing, exercises, template, testing. Rush it and the quality drops. This pace is sustainable for me, which means it's reliable for you.

How is this different from your book? The book is the inward work: finding your direction, the perspective, the courage to live more than one life. The Method is the outward build: the operational, step-by-step tools and templates to turn that direction into a working project. One gets you ready. The other gets it built.

Are there downloadable tools? Yes. Google Doc templates you can copy and keep forever.

What is the monthly Founding Reinventors' thread? Once a month I open a post just for Founding Reinventors. You share where you're stuck in your reinvention, what you're working on, or what you wish existed, in the comments. I read them and reply with my input, with the other founders in the room too. And there's a quieter benefit: writing down what you're working on, in front of someone, is a commitment. The reinventions that stick are the ones people stop keeping to themselves.

The Schedule

📌 The 4 Pillars of Financial Clarity [Published 23 Jun]

📌 Skills Audit [Publishing 21 Jul]

📌 The 4 Walls [Publishing in August]

📌 Idea Validation [Publishing in September]

📌 The Full Bill [Publishing in October]

As soon as a new tool is ready, it will show here.

If you’ve made it this far, you already know if it’s for you.

The Method is here. The rest is up to you.